Govt reviewing Mid Day Meal Scheme in terms of various components, RS told

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The government is reviewing the Mid Day Meal Scheme in terms of various components, including cooking cost, transportation assistance, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has informed the Rajya Sabha.In a written reply to a question, Javadekar said all the ministries and departments have been asked to undertake an outcome review of their ongoing schemes at the end of 12th Five year Plan for appraisal and further continuation.Accordingly, the government is reviewing the Mid Day Meal Scheme (MDMS) in terms of various components like cooking cost, transportation assistance, management monitoring and evaluation expenses, cost of kitchen devices, among others.Joint Review Missions (JRMs) under the Mid Day Meal Scheme started in 2009. So far, 11 JRMs have been conducted, the Human Resource Development minister said.JRMs, consisting of educational and nutritional experts, review the scheme through field visits from time-to-time. They review various aspects of the scheme like coverage of children, fund flow from state to schools and implementing agencies, among others, he said.The reports of JRMs are shared with concerned states and Union Territories for taking suitable action on the findings and recommendations, the minister said. PTI SLB KJ