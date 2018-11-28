Govt revises downwards GDP growth data during UPA regime

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The government Wednesday lowered the GDP growth rates for a majority of the previous 10 years of the UPA regime, saying the data has been recalibrated to reflect a more appropriate picture of the economy.The GDP growth rates for FY 2006-12 have been revised using new back series data, Chief Statistician Pravin Srivastava said at a press conference here.As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the economy in 2010-11 grew by 8.5 per cent and not 10.3 per cent estimated earlier. PTI BKS NKD CS ANZ ABM