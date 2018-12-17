Govt says oppn disrupting House, want atmosphere to pass important bills

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The government Monday criticised the opposition for disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings and appealed to it to create an atmosphere for smooth passage of important bills.Talking to reporters outside Parliament House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said it was unfortunate that the opposition members were not allowing the Lok Sabha to function.Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the fourth time Monday as aggressive opposition members sought to raise the issues of Rafale deal and construction of a dam across Cauvery river among others."I want to tell the Congress and other parties that the Lok Sabha is an important forum for discussion, decision and deliberation. Until there is discussion, we will not be able to reach any conclusion. Hence, the opposition should create an atmosphere for the discussion," Tomar said.Asked about opposition terming the triple talaq bill "unconstitutional", the minister said when the House is in order, the bill would come up for discussion where members can raise their views. "Only after discussion, it will be decided what is wrong and what is not," he said. PTI BUN NAB AAR