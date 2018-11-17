Govt schemes seeking to destroy class, caste barriers: Prasar Bharati chairman

Mysuru, Nov 17 (PTI) India is now taking "giant strides" in various fields with several government initiatives seeking to destroy class and caste barriers, Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash said Saturday.Delivering the first convocation address at the JSS Science and Technology University here, he said there is a new spirit of positivism in the air and the label 'Made in India', which was a matter of derision 50 years ago, now commands respect."I also see a positive energy among the youth and the engagement of young citizens in larger public causes and national campaigns," Prakash said."India is now taking giant strides in various fields and is attaining global recognition for its efforts to forge ahead. There are several government initiatives now which seek to destroy class and caste barriers which impede human progress," he said.Schemes such as MUDRA, Start-Up India and Stand Up India seek to smash the psychological barrier and empower even the poorest of the poor in the most backward of classes and castes to aspire to do business, the Prasar Bharati chairman said."Today's generation must value the patience and sacrifice of their elders who endured this bogus brand of socialism with fortitude, preserved democracy and passed on a far more developed India to it," he said.Since independence, because of the over-reliance on socialism, three generations of Indians grew up expecting government doles, subsidised rations, subsidised education and government jobs, Prakash said.This is also a good time to push for greater synergy between the government and the education sector, he added in his address. PTI ASK SRY