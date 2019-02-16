Govt school principal suspended for objectionable comments against slain CRPF jawans

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) A government school principal in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district was suspended Saturday for allegedly making objectionable comments against the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack, officials said.Police have registered a case against the principal for "promoting enmity and hurting religious sentiments". "A case was registered today following a complaint lodged by the school staff. People had blocked roads demanding action against the principal for his objectionable comments during the morning prayer," local Station House Officer Daulat Singh said. Taking swift action in the matter, director secondary education Nathmal Didel suspended the him with immediate effect. "Communal harmony was disturbed due to his objectionable comments. Such behaviour is against the dignity of the post," the director secondary education said in the suspension order.On Thursday, 40 CRPF jawans, including five from Rajasthan, were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a car laden with 100 kg explosives in a CRPF bus in Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.PTI AG DPBDPB