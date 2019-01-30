Govt school teacher shot dead in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A government school teacher has been killed by some unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, police said Wednesday. Sushil Gupta, 40, was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Pihani area here when he was returning home from his school on Tuesday, they said.The deceased was a teacher at a junior high school in Nipania village, police said, adding they are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder.No arrests have been made so far in this connection. PTI CORR ABN PTI AD AD INDIND