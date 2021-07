New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The government Thursday sought Parliament approval for an additional net spending of Rs 15,065.49 crore during the current fiscal. The second batch of Supplementary Demand for Grants for 2018-19 involving a gross spending of Rs 85,948.86 crore was tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Lok Sabha. PTI JTR DP ANZ ANUANU