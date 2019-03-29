Govt sets up multi disciplinary terror action group for JKNew Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI)'

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Centre Friday set up a multi-disciplinary terror monitoring group (MDTMG) to ensure synergised and concerted action against terror financing and terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir. According to an official order, the MDTMG will have representatives from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Intelligence Bureau, CBI, NIA, and Income Tax Department. It will also take action against hardcore sympathisers among government employees, including teachers, who are providing covert or overt support to terror activities. "In order to ensure synergised and concerted action against terror financing and other terror related activities in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, a Multi Disciplinary Terror Monitoring Group (MDTMG) is hereby constituted," the order said. The terms of the reference of the group will be to take coordinated action in all registered cases that relate to terror, terror financing and terror-related activities and bring them to logical conclusion, identify all key persons, including leaders of the organisation(s) who are involved in supporting terrorism in any form and take concerted action against them. It will have to investigate networks of various channels being used to fund terror and terror-related activities and take coordinated action to stop flow of such funds. While the ADGP CID of JK Police will head the MDTMG which will meet on a weekly basis and submit their action taken report regularly, the order said. PTI ACB MIJ AAR