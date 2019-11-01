Govt should take all steps to ensure security of apple transporters: Karan Singh

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Condemning the killing of non-local labourers and truck drivers by terrorists in Kashmir, senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Friday urged the government to take all necessary steps to ensure the security of apple transporters and bring the criminals to book. He said non-local labourers and truck drivers were in the valley helping the people of Kashmir in transporting their apple crop. "I strongly condemn the brutal killing of non-local labourers and truck drivers who were in the valley to help the people of Kashmir. It is ironical that drivers from around the country who are helping to transport the apple crop to the mandis should themselves be killed and their trucks set on fire," he said in a statement. "I urge the government to take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the apple transporting procedure, and to bring the criminals to book as soon as possible," he said. Since the Centre's decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August, terrorists have been targeting truckers and labourers, mainly who have come to the Valley from outside Kashmir. Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district on Tuesday. PTI SKC SMN