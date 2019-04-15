Govt signs ceasefire agreement with three Naga insurgent groups for 1 year

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Centre on Monday extended the ceasefire agreement by one year with two insurgent groups in Nagaland, while a fresh pact for suspension of operations was signed with another outfit, the Home Ministry said.A ceasefire is in operation between the Union government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Neopao Konyak/Kitovi) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/Reformation (NSCN/R).It was decided to extend the suspension of operation agreement with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R for a further period of one year with effect from April 28 this year till April 27, 2020, a Home Ministry statement said.This was signed on behalf of the central government by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary, in the Home Ministry, and Jack Jimomi, Supervisor, GPRN/NSCN, on behalf of NSCN/NK and by Amento Chishi, Supervisor, and Toshi Longkumer, Secretary, on behalf of NSCN/R.Meanwhile, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango has also entered into a fresh ceasefire agreement with the Union government from Monday for a period of one year, the statement said.The new ceasefire agreement and revised ceasefire ground rules were signed by Garg and Newell Naga, Supervisor and Michael Yeptho, member, on behalf of NSCN/K-Khango. PTI ACB KJ