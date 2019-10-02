Govt taking steps to build U'khand according to vision of those who fought for statehood: Rawat

Dehradun, Oct 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the credit for the creation of Uttarakhand goes to people who had laid down their lives for the cause and highlighted steps being taken by his government to build the state according to their vision. "Uttarakhand attained statehood as a result of the supreme sacrifices made by the agitators for the cause. The state government is taking steps to build an Uttarakhand as envisioned by people who fought for it," Rawat said after garlanding the statues of Rajya Andolankaris at the Shaeed Sthal here. Remembering the contribution of later prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the creation of Uttarakhand, he said the state was created during his tenure as prime minister. It was he who gave it a special status and an industrial package, the chief minister said. He also spoke of things done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the infrastructure and boost train and air connectivity in Uttarakhand. Rawat mentioned the all weather roads,Delhi-Haridwar-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Bagpat-Saharanpur and the new Muzaffarnagar-Roorkee rail lines as major projects on which work has already begun. He also went to Rampur Tiraha to garland the statues of people killed in firing there on October 1, 1994, when they were on way to Delhi to take part in a demonstration in support of their demand for a separate state. PTI ALM SNESNE