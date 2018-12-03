Govt terms reports of plans to appoint OSD in CBI 'absolutely false'

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The government on Monday termed "absolutely false" reports suggesting it was weighing options to appoint an OSD to look after the affairs at the CBI to end the alleged policy paralysis in the agency, and said it will take any call strictly in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court.Media reports have said that the government was considering to appoint an Officer on Special Duty of DG rank to look after the affairs of the CBI and to place a senior IAS officer in a supervisory role.In a statement, the Ministry of Personnel said reports have appeared in a section of media that the government is considering the two options to end the alleged policy paralysis in CBI."The matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court and any action that is to be taken will be strictly in accordance with the decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in the pending proceedings and not before the Hon'ble Supreme Court decides the matter," it said."What is stated in the reports are absolutely false," it said.The government said it strongly refutes "this imputations" and clarified that it has taken the step of divesting the present Director and Special Director of the CBI of their powers under Section 4(2) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 as an interim measure.CBI Director Alok Verma, who has a feud with his deputy Rakesh Asthana, Special Director in the agency, had approached the apex court seeking stay on the Centre's order to divest him of all duties and send him on leave, contending that it was against the guidelines laid down by the top court. PTI SKL ACB ABHABHABH