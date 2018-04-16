scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Govt tightens import norms for certain radiation generating components

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The government today tightened import norms for certain radiation generating components such as computed tomography apparatus and portable X-ray machine.

"Import of radiation generating components will be subject to prior regulatory clearance from AERB (Atomic Energy Regulatory Board)," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The other equipment which need this clearance include X-ray generators and apparatus, X-ray tubes, X-ray valves and radiation beam delivery units. PTI RR MR MR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos