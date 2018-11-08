Govt to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev next year

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of the faith, will be commemorated by the government in April next year, officials said Thursday.The decision has been taken at a meeting of the National Implementation Committee (NIC) headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The government has decided to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev as 'universal brotherhood year' and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations will hold special functions worldwide through Indian missions, an official at the Home Ministry said. The NIC has also decided to commemorate the centenary of Jalliwanwala Bagh massacre. Punjab Tourism and Culture Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who attended the meeting, said the state government has proposed a National Institute of Interfaith Studies in Amritsar and the home minister has assured to provide assistance in this regard. Asked about the opening of a corridor to Sikh holy shrine Kartarpur Sahib, located a few kilometres from the international border in Pakistan, Sidhu avoided a direct reply but said pilgrims should be allowed to pay obeisance easily.Those who attended the NIC meeting included Governor of Punjab V P Singh Badnore, Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, Union Minister of State for IT SS Ahluwalia, representatives of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee besides others. PTI ACB ACB SNESNE