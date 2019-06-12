Govt to give reservation benefits to people living along Indo-Pak border in J&K

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) People living along the India-Pakistan international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get the benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in different professional courses, at par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.In keeping with its pro-people initiatives and especially for those at the last mile of development, the Union Cabinet cleared the decks for approval of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which will be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament, according to an official statement."The Cabinet decision is a reflection of Prime Minister Modi's vision of a pro-people government committed to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas and Sabka Vishwas," the statement said.The move will go a long way in providing relief to the people living in areas adjoining the international border in Jammu and Kashmir.They can now avail the benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in different professional courses, the statement said.The Bill will replace the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 through amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and bringing the persons residing in areas adjoining the IB within the ambit of reservation, at par with those living in areas adjoining the ALoC.The people living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not included in the ambit of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules, 2005.The rules provided for reservation in direct recruitment, promotions and admission in different professional courses to various categories, including the residents of areas adjoining the ALoC. Thus, those living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not getting these benefits for a long time.Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living along the IB suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness. Shelling from across the border often compels these residents to move to safer places, which adversely impacts their education as schools and colleges remain closed for long periods.Hence, it was felt justifiable to extend the reservation benefits to persons residing in the areas adjoining the IB, on the lines of those living in areas adjoining the ALoC.Since Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the President's Rule, the powers of the state Assembly are vested with Parliament and hence, it was decided to replace the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 with the Bill to be placed in both the Houses of Parliament. PTI ACB RC