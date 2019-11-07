Govt to hold conference on replicating good governance practices in J-K, Ladakh

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Centre will organise a conference in Jammu on November 15-16 focussing on replicating good governance practices in the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. The Ministry of Personnel will organise the regional conference on 'replication of good governance practices in UTs of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh'. In a review meeting, Singh said that the central government aims to bring development and replicate good governance practices in the UTs. Various sessions will be held on different topics, including public policy and governance, and capacity building and personnel administration, according to a ministry statement. Presentations will be made on digital governance, citizen centric governance, aspirational districts and PM awards initiatives, the statement said. The conference will be attended by Singh, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur, J&K LG G C Murmu and other senior officials of the Centre and UTs. Other initiatives such as e-Office or computerisation of office work will also be discussed. Several states, including Bihar and Gujarat, have been invited to share their experiences of grievance redressal. The conference is likely to be attended by representatives of 19 states and central ministries. Another conference on Jal Shakti and Disaster Management will be organised in Jammu on November 30 and December 1 on the theme of Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat, with Tamil Nadu being the leading participant. During this conference, sessions will be held on themes: Rejuvenation of rivers Cauvery and Jhelum, Reducing Water Consumption in Agriculture, water warriors discussion, Management of Floods, NDRF Rescue Operations 2014 Srinagar floods and 2015 Chennai floods, Emergency Responses and Forecasting & Early warning, among others. Experience sharing session on the role of NGOs/civil society in rescue and relief operations will also be held. The minister said that the Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare will organise a Pensions Adalat in J&K, the date of which will be announced soon. During the review meeting, other issues including five-year Vision Document, 100-day agenda, dashboard of the Ministry and other issues related to the departments were also discussed. PTI AKV SMNSMN