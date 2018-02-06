Govt to hold pension adalat on Friday

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A pension adalat will be organised here on Friday by the government to address the grievances of pensioners and retiring employees, according to an official statement issued today.

To strengthen the grievances redressal mechanism, the department of pension and pensioners welfare has started pension adalat wherein unresolved grievances are taken up and petitioner along with concerned department, banks, central pension accounting office, etc. are brought at one common platform with an objective to provide on-the-spot resolution of grievance.

The department will organise next pension adalat on February 9 under the auspices of Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, wherein 34 grievances of 17 departments will be considered.

The issues include revision of family pension, commutation of pension, final settlement of GPF, fixed medical allowance, etc.

In the first pension adalat conducted in September 2017, out of 29 grievances, 26 have been resolved.

At present, the strength of central government pensioners are around 61 lakh.

The department of pension is regularly organising pre- retirement counselling (PRC) for employees nearing retirement to create awareness about the procedure of getting pensionary benefit in time and explore the opportunity using their skill towards nation building post retirement.

Till date, 38 PRCs have been conducted benefiting 3,801 retiring government servants, the statement said.

Citing some of its measures, the government said minimum pension has been enhanced from Rs 3,500 to Rs 9,000 per month; the ceiling of gratuity has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and fixed medical allowance has been enhanced from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per month, it said. PTI AKV SMN