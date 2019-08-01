Govt to issue special postage stamp to commemorate golden jubilee of IFFI

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The government will issue a special postage stamp to commemorate the golden jubilee of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), set to take place in Goa from November 20-28, an official statement said on Thursday.A special postage stamp and a first-day cover -- a postage stamp on a cover, postal card or stamped envelope franked on the first day of issue -- will be released to commemorate the 50th edition of IFFI.A competition for designing the postage stamp and the first-day cover has been launched by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the MyGov platform.The contest is open from August 1-15 and the winner will receive a certificate of appreciation, along with travel arrangements and hospitality for two nights and three days in Goa to attend the festival. PTI ASK RC