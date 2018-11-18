Govt to organise National Integration Week from Nov 25

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The National Integration Week will be observed across the country beginning November 25 with an aim to foster and reinforce the spirit of communal harmony. The government will organise meetings and seminars during the 'Qaumi Ekta Week' (National Integration Week) to emphasise on themes of secularism, anti-communalism and non-violence. Besides, November 20 will be observed as "Welfare of Minorities Day" when fraternal processions will be taken out in riot-prone towns, according to an official release. November 21 will be observed as "Linguistic Harmony Day" when special literary functions and 'Kavi Sammelans' will be organised to enable people of each region to appreciate the linguistic heritage of other parts of India. The release said November 22 will be observed as "Weaker Sections Day". Meetings and rallies will be organised to highlight programmes under various governments which help SCs/STs and weaker sections with particular emphasis on the distribution of surplus land to landless labourers. November 23 will be observed as "Cultural Unity Day" and cultural functions will be organised to present the Indian tradition of unity in diversity and for promoting cultural conservation and integration, it said. November 24 will be observed as "Women's Day" when role of women in Indian society and in development of nation-building will be highlighted. November 25 will be observed as "Conservation Day" when several meetings and functions will be organised to emphasise the growing need for awareness and action to conserve the environment. PTI ACB SNESNE