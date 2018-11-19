Govt to prioritise spectrum allocation to police dept: Sinha

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The government will look at spectrum requirement of the police department on priority basis and would make the allotment process simpler, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said Monday. "Radio-spectrum is one of the key requirement of police organisations. They are one of the old customers of the radio spectrum. The requirement of police organisation from the Ministry of Communications shall be prioritised," Sinha said at All India Heads of Police Communications Conference.The minister said the police require most reliable and economical and state of the art model of communications for homeland security purposes. "The process of spectrum allocation will be made simpler," Sinha said. The minister said that the police are required to modernise their communication equipment and buy in fact better than the technology carried by common people. PTI PRS MR