Govt to seek interim dividend from RBI, says Garg

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg Wednesday said the government will seek interim dividend from the Reserve Bank of India.He also said that the expert committee on Economic Capital Framework has virtually been finalised."Hopefully soon, it will be announced," he said on the sidelines of an event here.On a question whether the government will make an additional capital infusion in the public sector banks, Garg said, "Yes...wait for supplementary demand for grants expected tomorrow." PTI DP MKJ