Govt to set up National Medical Devices Promotion Council

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The government Friday said it will set up National Medical Devices Promotion Council (NMDPC) to boost manufacturing, attract investments and promote exports of the fast-growing sector."As Indian manufacturing companies and startups move towards creating innovative products, the setting-up of the council will spur domestic manufacturing in this sector," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.It said the medical devices industry plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem and is indispensable to achieve the goal of health for all citizens. The manufacturing and trade in the sector is growing steadily which includes a wide range of products. Although the industry has been growing in double digits, it is predominantly import-driven, with imports accounting for over 65 per cent of the domestic market.The council, it said, will undertake several activities including facilitation, promotion and development of the sector besides holding seminars and workshops to garner views of industry and understand best global practices.It would also identify redundant processes and render technical assistance to the agencies and departments concerned to simplify the approval processes involved in the sector.It will "enable entry of emerging interventions and support certifications for manufacturers to reach levels of global trade norms and lead India to an export driven market in the sector," it said.The NMDPC would support dissemination and documentation of international norms and standards for medical devices, by capturing the best practices in the global market and facilitate domestic manufacturers to rise to international level.It will also "drive a preferential market access policy, by identifying the strengths of the Indian manufacturers and discouraging unfair trade practices in imports". Besides, it would make recommendations to government based on industry feedback and global practices on policy and process interventions to strengthen the medical technology sector.The council will be headed by the secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion. Apart from the concerned departments, it will also have representatives from healthcare industry and quality control institutions. Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu announced this move at WHO Global Forum on Medical Devices at Visakhapatnam.