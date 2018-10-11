Govt to soon come out with air cargo policy

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The government will soon come out with an air cargo policy, and a vision document is being proposed to ensure "sustainable growth" of the domestic aviation sector for all times to come, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said Wednesday. India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and has been registering double-digit growth for nearly four years. Emphasising that security, safety, convenience and affordability are the key aspects, the Civil Aviation Minister said the aviation vision for 2035 would address all the issues so that "we will have a sustainable growth in air travel in India for all times". The ministry is preparing 'Vision 2035' document for the civil aviation sector. "We are very soon bringing an air cargo policy...," Prabhu said at a seminar on international aviation security organised by the CISF. The minister also mentioned about using new technologies to protect a person and his privacy. "I think we should think about new technologies on how we should protect privacy and the person... How we are going to do that will be another interesting challenge in the future. I am sure we will be able to address it," he added. Noting that technology itself is not a solution, Prabhu pitched for bringing in best of technology use with best of human mind. While there has been good growth in passenger numbers, Prabhu said growth itself is a cause for concern because "more the number of people travelling... it becomes challenging to ensure safety of each of them". Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha stressed on the importance of having a unified command, use of technology and cost effectiveness of security solutions. "Probably, we are going to fly drones of all types, including passenger drones, in 15 years," he noted. PTI RAM MRMR