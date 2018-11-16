Govt to soon unveil new industrial policy: DIPP Secretary

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The government will soon unveil a new industrial policy which may include a dedicated chapter on the importance of design, a top official said Friday. Highlighting the significance of design and innovation in India's economic progress, Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Ramesh Abhishek also extended his "full support" to the setting up of a National Design Centre as early as possible. "We are also bringing out a new industrial policy soon and we are proposing to include a substantial chapter and paragraphs on the importance of design, and how it should be taken forward," he said at a CII event here. DIPP, in August last year, floated a draft industrial policy with the aim to create jobs for the next two decades, promote foreign technology transfer and attract USD 100 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) annually. The proposed policy will completely revamp the Industrial Policy of 1991. Among other things, the policy would endeavour to reduce regulations and bring new industries in focus. The DIPP Secretary also said that enforcement of intellectual property rights was being improved through better training of police officers and judiciary. "In principle the department (DIPP) would like to fully support the setting up of a National Design Centre. We can see how it can be done, it can be done through the mechanism of the India Design Council," Abhishek said. PTI RSNANS