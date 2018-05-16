Govt to spend Rs 110 cr on PWD schemes in Jaswan-Pragpur: CM

Dharamshala, May 16 (PTI)

The state government will spend Rs 110 crore on different schemes of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Jaswan-Pragpur assembly constituency of Kangra district in the current fiscal, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur said today.

A new industrial area will also be developed at Channaur, he added.

The chief minister was addressing a public meeting at Pragpur in Kangra district.

He also said that due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was forging ahead on path of progress and prosperity and added that today 21 states of the country has BJP led governments which speaks of the peoples support to the party.

"In its first decision government has reduced age for availing social security pension for the senior citizens without income limit from 80 years to 70 years, benefitting 1.30 lakh old people and has resulted into financial burden of Rs 200 crore on the state exchequer. Our initiatives of the state government were even appreciated by the Prime Minister of India," said Thakur.

The state government has also decided to use 15 per cent of the total offering of the temple for construction and maintenance of Gau Sadans (cow shelters).

The state, currently, has six medical colleges and now the government has decided to open a medical university to manage these medical colleges.

The chief minister said that another medical college will also be opened at Hamirpur district soon.

"Jaswan-Pragpur Assembly constituency was poised to become ideal assembly constituency of the state. Previous government politicised the issue of Central University and tossed the issue between Dehra and Dharamshala. The present state government soon after holding the reins of the state has ensured that the Central University would soon become functional in a big way.? said Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur.