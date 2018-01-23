Govt to start releasing quarterly employment figures from Sep

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The government will start releasing quarterly data on employment based on household surveys from September this year, said Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

Kumar said recommendations of a panel on employment data has been accepted by the government.

Henceforth, he said there will be data release on jobs based on household surveys.

"...those surveys have already started and (from) coming September onwards on you will get quarterly data based on extensive household surveys on employment," he said in an interview to Rajya Sabha TV.

Kumar further said there would be employment data based on payroll surveys.

"We are starting that also...we will use the high frequency data, for example when you ask employers like Ola, Uber, Flipkart, Amazon...these organisations are not included in the employment statistics," Kumar said.

The government in May last year had set up a task force headed by the then Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya to recommend ways to deal with employment data discrepancies and come up with reliable solutions to promote job creation.