Govt to take steps to promote agri commodity exports: FM

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government will take steps to boost exports of agriculture commodities which have the potential of reaching USD 100 billion, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today.

The countrys agricultural exports are around USD 30 billion at present.

"Indias agri exports potential is as high as USD 100 billion against a current export of USD 30 billion. To realise this potential, export of agri commodities will be liberalised," Jaitley said while presenting the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Lok Sabha.

He also proposed to set up state-of-the-art facility in 42 mega food parks.

The announcement assumes significance as the commerce ministry is working on a comprehensive policy covering issues such as logistics to promote export of agri commodities like tea, coffee, fruits and vegetables.

India is one of biggest producers and exporters of agri commodities.

Elements which could become part of the policy include certification and traceability of items. Besides, the ministry is also in the process of identifying countries where there is a maximum import demand for agri goods.

Agri-products account for over 10 per cent of the country?s total exports.

India mainly exports tea, coffee, rice, cereals, tobacco, spices, cashew, oil meals, fruits and vegetables and marine products.

In December 2017, out of 13 agri commodities being tracked by the commerce ministry, five categories - other cereals, cashew, oil meals, oil seeds, fruits and vegetables - reported negative export growth. PTI RR MJH SA