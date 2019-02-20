Govt to upgrade MCA21 system; seeks applications from service providers

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The government has sought applications from service providers to develop as well as operate the upgraded version of MCA21 system, which is used mainly for submitting filings under the companies law. The MCA21 system, which comes under the corporate affairs ministry, was started in 2006 and currently, the second version is operational. The ministry is the regulator for all companies and LLPs (Limited Liability Partnerships) registered and operating in the country. Besides, it is responsible for administration of a wide range of statutes concerning insolvency and liquidation of corporates and promoting fair competition, among others. In a communication, the ministry said it intends to select an IT service provider to "design, develop, implement, operate and maintain the next version of MCA21 system ie MCA21 v3". MCA21 is not only working as a service delivery platform but is also assisting the ministry in undertaking its regulatory and enforcement functions, effectively maintaining databases, timely data dissemination, and efficiently redressing stakeholders' grievances, as per the communication. Among others, the service provider would be required to manage comprehensive helpdesk services including virtual and agent-based assistance. Entities can buy the Request for Proposal (RFP) from the ministry starting February 21 and a pre-bid meeting would be held on March 5, according to the communication posted on the ministry's website. The bids can be submitted till April 10. PTI RAM MR