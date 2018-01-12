Govt to use mobile app for on-the-spot power connections

(Eds: Repeating overnight story)

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The government will use a mobile phone application to provide on-the-spot electricity connections to 4 crore families under Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya scheme).

The app will allow officials to register and complete the documentation of unelectrified households in dedicated camps organised near their homes, stated a report submitted to Niti Aayog by Power Secretary A K Bhalla.

In September last year, the government launched the Saubhagya scheme to provide electricity connections to 4 crore households by March 31, 2019.

According to the report, the government will prioritise on the basis of infrastructure and unelectrified households in different areas.

It has also decided on monitoring and reporting through dedicated web portal/mobile application to achieve highest level of efficacy.

The report states that the government will have a focused approach to achieve its target under the scheme because 90 per cent of unelectrified households are in seven states -- Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

It said 80 per cent of task was concentrated in about 200 districts - Uttar Pradesh (65), Bihar (33), Madhya Pradesh (30), Odisha (20), Jharkhand (19), Assam (15), Rajasthan (8) and Telangana (3).

As far as village electrification is concerned, the task is almost complete as the number of villages remaining to be electrified will be 1,370 by May 1, 2018.

The government had identified 18,452 unelectrified villages as on April 1, 2015 of which 15,981 have been electrified and 1,101 villages were found uninhabited or in grazing reserves.