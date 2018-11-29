Govt wants to make UP number one state in agriculture: Minister

Mathura, Nov 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will work to make the state a leading agriculture producer in the country, a state minister said Thursday. "Though Uttar Pradesh has made a record jump from 18th place last year to third place this year, as per a survey conducted by a top national magazine, I would only be satisfied when the state attains the highest position in the country," Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said. Admitting that it is a herculean task to attain the first position, the minister said he was confident that the dream will translate into reality through consistent efforts. The direct transfer of subsidies to the accounts of farmers and the government's loan waiver were the reasons for the jump in the state's ranking, Shahi said. The production increased because farmers started investing again as they were free from loan worries, he stated, adding that policies were also simplified. Subsidy and grants worth Rs 456 crore were transfered through direct benefit transfer for purchase of seed, sprinkler sets, solar pumps, burmi compost and accessories among 22.5 lakh farmers, Shahi said. The government increased coverage under Prime Minister Crop Insurance scheme and provided soil health cards to 2.05 crore farmers, he said. The state recorded an increase of 18 lakh metric tonne in production of grains as farmers were trained about new techniques of agriculture through the million farmers school. The government also prevented exploitation of farmers by brokers and middlemen by making proper arrangement for purchase of wheat, paddy, pulses, oilseeds etc. According to the minister, changes made in Mandi law also paid the dividend as trade of Rs 4,500 crore was achieved through e-marketing. PTI CORR RVK MRMR