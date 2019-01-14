Govt was in hurry to remove CBI chief to prevent probes into graft cases: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Demanding the removal of the CVC, the CPI(M) on Monday alleged that the government was in a "hurry" to remove Alok Verma as the CBI chief in order to prevent probes into corruption cases involving "the highest political leadership".In a statement, the Left party said the decision to remove Verma was "arbitrary" and "shocking".It added that the revelations against the questionable role of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) KV Chaudhary in advocating Rakesh Asthana's case with the then CBI director showed that the decision of the high-powered committee had violated the "principle of natural justice by denying him the right to defend himself" and was "biased and motivated". Verma was on Thursday unceremoniously removed as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director after a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi found that he had not been functioning with the integrity that was expected of him."All these also confirm the suspicion that the Modi government was in an utmost hurry to remove Alok Verma in order to prevent probes into serious cases of corruption involving the highest political leadership and the central government. These include the Rafale scam and many other corruption scandals."In the light of these revelations, the politburo of the CPI(M) demands that the CVC be removed from office immediately and an enquiry ordered into the manner in which he dealt with the then CBI director, Alok Verma," the statement said. PTI ASG RC