Govt will double outreach by spreading message on optimum nutrition during Poshan Maah: Irani

(Eds: Adds details ) New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The government will double its outreach during 'Poshan Maah' next month by taking the message of importance of optimum nutrition to every household, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.'Poshan Maah' or nutrition month, launched by the government last year, is celebrated across the country in September.Speaking at a ceremony to facilitate anganwadi workers for their contribution, Irani said there are five aspects of nutrition - first 1,000 days in the life of a child, fight against anaemia and diarrhea, personal hygiene and knowledge of what is nutritious."The government will double its outreach during Poshan month by taking the message of importance of these five aspects of nutrition to every household," she said.On the occasion of Janmashtami, Irani drew an analogy between Yashoda and anganwadi workers, and Kans and "evil" of malnutrition. She said she hopes anganwadi workers would "beat" malnutrition in the same way Yashoda defeated Kans. She said it is a common misconception that malnutrition is a problem of both rural and poor population."Malnutrition is prevalent not only in rural and poor areas but also in urban areas of India and there is a need to spread awareness on what is healthy and nutritious food," she said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message was also read at the occasion where he said the government firmly remains committed to provide affordable and quality healthcare to poor and needy sections of the society."Health and nutrition are priority areas of our government. Health remains one of the key areas in our quest of building an inclusive and new India. An Integral part of our vision is achieving 'Kuposhan Mukt Bharat' by 2022," the message said. "POSHAN has been implemented to combat malnutrition and enhance the nutritionalstatus of targeted beneficiaries. Digital technology, convergence and targeted approach arebeing optimally utilised to reduce malnutrition," it said. This one-of-a-kind initiative is an endeavour to fight malnutrition through multi-modal intervention to prevent further diseases. "We remain firmly committed to provide affordable and quality healthcare to the poor, needy and disadvantaged sections of the society," the message read. The emphasis on health and nutrition will surely make a lasting contribution in furthering healthcare to every nook and corner of the country. However, such schemes can succeed only through a large scale community participation, it read. "The initiative to present incentive awards for POSHAN is an acknowledgement and appreciation of the untiring efforts of the workforce at the grassroots level such as anganwadi workers and helpers, auxiliary nurses, midwives, lady supervisors and ASHA workers," the meassage said. During the ceremony, nine states - Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand and three union territories - Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli -- were given 23 excellence awards comprising of a certificate and a cash prize of Rs one crore to first position and Rs 50 lakh to second position for ICDS-CAS implementation and capacity building, convergence, behaviour change and community mobilisation. For overall excellence, the award amount was Rs 1.5 crore to first position holders and Rs 75 lakh to second.At the district level, 53 officers of 19 districts of different states/UTs were given awards consisting of a certificate and a medal. At the block level, 50 officers of 24 blocks of different states or UTs were also given awards comprising a certificate and a medal.Moreover, for exemplary services, 237 field functionaries comprising anganwadiworkers, anganwadi helpers, lady supervisors, accredited social health activist(ASHA)and auxiliary nurse and midwives (ANM) were given a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each, a certificate and a medal. A total of 363 Poshan Abhiyaan Awards were given away with a total cash prize of Rs 22 crore. Twenty-two certificates of appreciation were also given to the line ministries and development partners. Irani also launched #ThankyouAnganwadiDidi - a short film that recognises the contribution of anganwadi workers towards the development of a healthy child. PTI UZM KJ