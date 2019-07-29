Govt will handle all security issues with firmness: MoS Home Reddy

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government will handle all kinds of internal security challenges with firmness, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday while interacting with the commandos of the counter-terror force NSG.Reddy, the minister of state for home, visited the Manesar-based garrison of the National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the 'black cats', to receive its first-ever mountaineering team that scaled the Mount Everest recently and review the force's preparedness.The minister made the stand of the Union government clear that all kinds of internal security problems will be handled with firmness. He said the Modi government will provide all kinds of technical gadgets, modern weaponry for the troops and will also address the welfare issues of the NSG, the force said in a statement quoting Reddy.The minister, an MP from Secunderabad in Telangana, also reviewed the working of the force that was raised in 1984 as a federal contingency, counter-terror and counter-hijack crack commando unit.NSG Director General Sudeep Lakhtakia briefed the minister and assured him that the force is capable to undertake swift action with the motto of 'zero error', according to the statement.The minister was also shown a display on house intervention, counter-terrorism operations, close protection of VIPs, bomb disposal, canine skills followed by a display of weapons, ammunition and equipments used by the force, it said.Reddy also met the 11 mountaineers who had scaled the world's tallest peak, Mount everest, in May this year. PTI NES DPB