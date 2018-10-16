'Govt working continuously to achieve zero hunger by 2030'

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The government is working continuously in a phased manner to achieve the goal of 'zero hunger' by 2030, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said Tuesday elaborating efforts being taken to boost farm output.Singh remarks come a day after the Congress party took a swipe at the government over serious problem of hunger in India, which has been ranked 103rd among 119 countries on the global hunger index 2018."Achieving zero hunger level by 2030 is a big goal. Our government is working continuously in a phased manner towards that direction," Singh said at a two-day 'agri start-up and entrepreneurship conclave' organised to commemorate the 'World Food Day' today.The government has made a significant progress in the last four-and-a-half years in increasing agricultural production and food security, he said. As per the fourth estimate, foodgrains and horticultural crops output has touched a record 284.83 million tonnes and 307 million tonnes, respectively, in the 2017-18 crop year (July-June), he added. On hunger, Singh in a separate statement further said the government's Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) takes action to ensure food security and a nutritious diet for all and remove the suffering of hunger."Zero hunger could save the lives of 301 million a year and can help build a safer, more prosperous world for everyone," he said adding the theme of this year's world food day is 'Our actions are our future A zero hunger world by 2030 is possible'. Earlier talking about agri start-ups, the minister said the government is supporting 150 start-ups out of 200 and supporting entrepreneurs to establish processing units. Even youth are being trained with farm skills as it is estimated that about 22 lakh skilled youths are required in the farm sector, he added. Minister of state for agriculture Parshottam Rupala stressed on the need to promote food processing to ensure better income to farmers. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) director general Trilochan Mohapatra said that the government has set up 25 agri-incubation centres and 50 more will be established to provide training to entrepreneurs. PTI LUX MKJ