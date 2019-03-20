Govt's in-principle approval to changes in norms for selecting shipyards for warship construction

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Defence Ministry Thursday gave in-principle approval to certain changes in the norms for selection of shipyards for construction of warships and submarines for the Indian Navy, official sources said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the defence ministry's highest decision making body on procurement.Last year, the government approved induction of 56 warships and submarines for the Indian Navy. The procurement process for some of the ships and submarines will be initiated soon. Sources said the DAC also examined a proposal for procurement of weapons and military hardware worth Rs 2,355 crore, and gave an in-principle clearance to them. The projects which were given go ahead include procurement of weapons and fire control systems for a number of warships of the Indian Navy. PTI MPB MPB ANBANB