Govt's mission to build high quality roads at low cost: Gadkari

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The government's mission is to build high quality roads at low cost, Union Road Transport and highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said Friday.Gadkari also called upon experts to test innovative technology, make all possible use of indigenous raw material including waste material, and promote pre-cast technology. In a video message to an international conference here, he said the thrust of technological innovation should be on reducing cost and time for completion of projects without any compromise on quality, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. The objective of the two-day conference which started Friday is to deliberate upon advancements in pavement technology and road infrastructure engineering across the world, with special emphasis to the requirements of developing countries. Experts will discuss issues related to design and construction of pavements, material characterisation, computational analysis and modelling, statement said. PTI SID MR