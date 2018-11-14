Govts must adopt global approach to address governance issues arising from data:WIPO

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Governments world-over should adopt a global approach to address governance issues concerning data generation, World Intellectual Property Organisation Director General Francis Gurry said Wednesday. Addressing a conference here, Gurry said that addressing data questions is going to require a government model. Since paradoxically more and more questions relating to data are arising at the international level there is a need for a global approach to address them, he added. Appreciating the Indian government's support to multilateralism, he said, As you are aware these are days when multilateralism is challenged, it does not have a huge number of friends necessarily and its wonderful to receive the constantly constructive support of India for multilateral cooperation in the field of intellectual property." Rajiv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry highlighted the scope of Industry 4.0 and stressed on the need for companies to adopt the latest technologies as soon as possible. Highlighting the commitment of the government, he said that the pace of granting new patents had improved significantly and the fastest patent has been granted in just 93 days. Gurry said the Geography of intellectual property has changed in the last 20 years, and much of it has come from Asia, from China in particular. He observed that while about 20 years ago Asia was the source of 7.6 per cent of international patent applications under patent cooperation treaty, last year it was 49.1 per cent, terming it an incredible transformation. He spoke about increased complexity in intellectual property regime. "There is not a bilateral trade or economic relationship that is concluded that does not address the subject of intellectual property, very active plurally with the RCEP and other groupings "So a great complexity in the architecture and one of the questions that arises is who is keeping the coherence in all this. What is the coherence in all of these different obligations," Gurry said. PTI RSN CS MR