Goyal accused Cong of neglecting Rae Bareli Coach Factory; Lauds Yogi on law and order

Lucknow, Feb 22 (PTI) Railways Minister Piyush Goyal today accused the earlier Congress led UPA regime of neglecting the Rae Bareli coach factory while claiming that a government that understood the importance of Uttar Pradesh now functioned at the Centre which had increased the capital investment in the state by several times.

He also lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for improving the law and order situation in the state while had led to a rise in investor confidence.

"Between 2009-14, the capital investment in UP was Rs 5,550 crore, on average Rs 11,00 crore an year. The figure was small for such a vast state where about a sixth of the countrys population lives. The prime minister understands the importance of UP. In 2014-19, Rs 26,390 crore, exactly five times in just five years will be invested in UP," he said.

Attacking the previous Congress government in the Centre, he said Rae Bareli coach factory project had been lying neglected for long.

"An announcement was made decades ago but nothing was done. The area is an election bastion of a particular family. Only furbishment was done there. But under Modi we set countrys largest modern coach factory where this year 600-700 coaches will be made. Next year the number will go up to 1,000, in 2019-20 to 2,000 and in 2020-2021, 3,000 coaches will be made," he said. We want to take the capacity to 5,000 coaches, he said.

Significantly, Rae Bareli is the Lok Sabha constituency of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He also spoke on a number of UP specific initiatives, including for Kumbh next year when five stations complexes would be upgraded on either side of Allahabad.

"Dudhwa and Katirniya Ghat park are two gems of UP. We will try to set a metre gauge railway line which will pass the park. We will send new age rails here just like the ones we see in Switzerland etc for our tourists," Goyal who is also the Union minister of coal said.

He also proposed setting up eco friendly hotels of 5 star grade in the region. You see such rent based hotels are set up in Rajasthan, he said.

Goyal lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh for improving law and order situation and making it a safe investment destination.

"The confidence being witnessed in the investors, entrepreneurs and delegates attending the meet from all over the world shows how UP has improved in terms of law and order and ease of doing business," Goyal said addressing a session in the UP Investors meet here.

"Its a commendable job which the Yogi Adityanaths government has done.It has made UP an attractive investment destination and safe investment destination... he has settled the issue once and for all," Goyal, minister for Railways said.

"In his short 11 month regime, he has given a message to the world as to how from applying to getting various related approval for doing business has improved ," Goyal said.

He said Adityanath visited Noida not just once but many times when people were afraid of visiting the city because of a supposed jinx. Previous chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav did not visit Noida during their regime.

"In Gorakhapur due to some issues loco shed could not completed. I just got to know we have got all defence approvals and work will start soon," Goyal said.