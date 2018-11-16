Goyal faces protests by rail employees in Lucknow

(Eds: Adding Piyush Goyal Office's tweet) /R Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal faced protests by railway employees here on Friday over issues of restoring the old pension scheme and regularisation of the service of the apprentices. However, the office of Goyal denied that any such protest had taken place. The railway minister was here to attend the 70th annual general meeting of the Northern Railway Men's Union. In his address, Goyal said the government was sensitively considering various demands of the railway employees, like the problems faced in the implementation of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and regularisation of the apprentices. After his address, many gheraoed Goyal and raised slogans against him, saying the minister's speech was not satisfactory. Amidst chaos, the security personnel escorted him to his vehicle, after which he left for Delhi. "Certain incorrect news reports have appeared regarding Railway Minister's speech at today's event of Northern Railway Men's Union in Lucknow. It is to clarify that there was no attack on Shri Piyush Goyal or his car and nobody was injured," the Piyush Goyal Office tweeted. PTI AMM ABNHMB