GoZero Mobility enters India, launches two e-bikes

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) British electric bike and lifestyle brand GoZero Mobility forayed into Indian market Wednesday with the launch of two electric bikes, One and Mile. One is priced at Rs 32,999 and Mile is tagged at Rs 29,999. GoZero One is powered with 400Wh lithium battery pack optimised to provide 60 Km of range on a single charge, while GoZero Mile is powered by 300Wh lithium battery pack which provides a range of 45 km. The Birmingham-based firm has tied-up with Kolkata-based Kirti Solar to develop and manufacture current range as well as future products. "With the significant focus by the Indian government towards electric mobility, especially two-wheelers, we see this as an appropriate time for us to be here," GoZero Mobility CEO Ankit Kumar told reporters here. Both the products are meant for India, Africa and South-East Asia, he added. On sales target, he added, "We anticipate to sell 3,000 units in the first year and scale up to 75,000 in the next five years." The company also has plans to launch other models like DelivR, One W and Zero Smart in India, the UK and Europe, Kumar said. In domestic market, the company would come out with premium retail outlets to sell its products, he added. "We aim to have three such centres in Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati in next few months. In the next three years, we are aiming to have around 18 such experience centres," Kumar said. The company also plans to have a network of over 1,000 retailers in the next two years. GoZero will also sell its signature range of lifestyle merchandise designed in the UK, which includes sweatshirts, jackets, belts, and wallets, among other products from the outlets, he added. The company has a production facility in Kolkata with a capacity to rollout 20,000 units per annum. PTI MSS RUJMKJ