GoZero Mobility to make foray into Indian market with two products

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) British electric bike and lifestyle brand GoZero Mobility will enter Indian market next week with the launch of two products. The Birmingham-based firm will launch two electric bikes -- One and Mile -- in Delhi-NCR next week. It has tied up with Kolkata-based Kirti Solar to develop and manufacture current range as well as for future products. Kirti Solar has invested USD 250,000 in GoZero Mobility. "With the significant focus by the Government of India towards electric mobility, especially two-wheelers, we see this as an appropriate time for us to be here," GoZero Mobility Chief Executive Officer Ankit Kumar said in statement. GoZero is determined to offer products with optimum performance and create a green-way to commute, he added. The company's GoZero One is powered with 400Wh lithium battery pack which is optimised to provide 60 km of range on single charge, while GoZero Mile is powered with 300Wh lithium battery pack which provides 45 km range. GoZero will also launch its signature range of lifestyle merchandise designed in the UK, which includes sweat shirts, jackets, belts, and wallets, among other products. Commenting on the company's partnership with Kirti Solar Ltd, Kumar said, "The company brings in a lot of expertise on board in the areas of manufacturing and distribution and we shall work together to create more products for different consumer segments."