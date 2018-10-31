GPPL Q2 net profit jumps 25 pc to Rs 55 cr

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL) Wednesday reported a 25 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 55.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 44.2 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. During the July-September quarter, the company's total income also rose to Rs 186 crore from Rs 163 crore during the same period a year ago. Its expenses were at Rs 100.9 crore during the said quarter, higher from Rs 94 crore during the corresponding period of last fiscal, the company said. Shares of the company Wednesday ended 1.18 per cent up at Rs 100.30 apiece on the BSE. PTI ABI SHWSHW