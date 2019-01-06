GPS-enabled trucks among Delhi govt's directives to prevent ration pilferage

(Eds: Correction in headline and intro) New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) In order to prevent ration pilferage, the Delhi government has issued a slew of directions, including installation of GPS-enabled tracking device in trucks carrying ration and inspection of fair price shops by top officials in the national capital.According to an order issued by the food supplies and consumer affairs department, field functionaries will keep a close watch on fair price shops which are suspected to be indulging in unfair practice like pilferage.The department said these shops will be inspected thoroughly by the circle food supplies officers, while special commissioners would do it once a month, and assistant commissioners twice per month.Food and supply officers would inspect such shops thrice each month, the department said."Delhi State Civil Supply Corporation (DSCSC) shall ensure installation of GPS on the trucks of transporters. If not possible, DSCSC shall take action for outsourcing of transportation through DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System)," the order stated.It said the circle food supplies officers shall ensure that all mandatory information boards are displayed by the ration shops at a prominent place which is visible to the public.Three crack teams will be constituted at the headquarter level with vehicles at their disposal, so that they can move in no time on receipt of any information of pilferage at the transportation level or at the ration shop level, the order stated, adding, "These crack teams will also conduct surprise inspections of suspected FPS as well as others at regular intervals."Every week, a combined report will be submitted to the commissioner through the respective special commissioners regarding the action taken against defaulting fair price shops, staff and transporters. PTI BUN NSD