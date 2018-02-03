GPX Global to invest Rs 400 cr in 2nd data centre in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said GPX Global is investing Rs 400 crore for its upcoming tier 4 data centre in Mumbai.

"Had a very good meeting with Mr Nicholas Tanzi, Global CEO of Gpx Global this morning," Fadnavis tweeted.

"I am happy to inform that GPX Global is investing Rs 400 crore (which will be scaled upto Rs 2000 crore) for the upcoming new Tier 4 Data centre at Mumbai," he said in another tweet.

GPX Global Systems already has a data centre at Andheri, in which it has invested Rs 700 crore.

Fadnavis said he has been informed that work for the new centre will start within a month. PTI MR IAS NP