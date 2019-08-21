GPX India Expands its Cloud Ecosystem by Supporting Linode's Launch of Cloud Services in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GPX India Pvt Ltd, one of India's industry-leading providers of premium carrier-neutral data centers, continues to take strides towards its vision to provide a robust ecosystem - where content, carriers and the cloud meet. GPX is glad to be the Data Center Partner for Linode, the world's largest independent open cloud provider; thus enabling Linode to expand its global footprint and offer the region's five million developers a more affordable and local alternative to hyperscale providers currently serving the Indian market. The combined value proposition of GPX's Tier-IV Data Center Infrastructure, along with Linode's cloud services, is now available at the same low, flat and transparent price in India as they are in every other region in which Linode operates. This will help customers in India and the wider Internet community to benefit from the best price-to-performance offering in the industry, allowing them to reduce latency and improve performance by running workloads closer to home. Manoj Paul, MD - GPX India, said, "GPX has developed into a Cloud Hub. Customers already located in GPX's Mumbai DC can easily establish enterprise-grade connections using simple cross connects to connect to Linode cloud platform with the added options of connecting to AWS and Google cloud, since all these CSPs Direct Connect Edge PoPs are in GPX DC, thus achieve better performance and also be able to avoid bandwidth cost to connect to cloud. Customers with equipment located in their own office or other data centers, can also easily obtain private connections through the multiple choice of available carriers/ISPs at GPX DC."About GPX: Incorporated in August 2002, GPX develops and operates next generation, private, carrier-neutral data centers in fast-growing commercial markets in the African and South Asia regions. GPX's data centers are thriving carrier-neutral internet ecosystems, and home to the largest carriers, content providers, cloud service providers, and internet companies. GPX's second Data Center in Mumbai - available September 2019 onwards - will further expand this ecosystem backed by state-of-art infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.gpxglobal.net For more information on Linode's Cloud services, please visit https://welcome.linode.com/indiadc/Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621161/GPX_Global_Systems_Inc_Logo.jpg PWRPWR