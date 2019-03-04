GPX India Now Supports Hybrid Network Connections to Google Cloud via its Tier-IV Mumbai Data Center

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --GPX India Pvt Ltd, one of India's industry-leading providers of premium carrier-neutral data centers, today announced support for Google Cloud's Dedicated Interconnect, a service from Google Cloud that allows customers to connect to Google Cloud Platform globally. With Dedicated Interconnect, customers can now choose GPX to provide connectivity from their Uptime certified Tier-IV facility, located in Mumbai, to the nearest Google edge point of presence. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621161/GPX_Global_Systems_Inc_Logo.jpg )Today, customers located in GPX's Mumbai data center can easily establish enterprise-grade connections to Google Cloud Platform. Customers with equipment located in their own office or data center can also easily obtain private connections to Google Cloud Platform through the multiple choice of available carriers at GPX Mumbai.Manoj Paul, MD, GPX India comments, "We are proud to announce the combined value proposition of our Tier-IV Data Center and Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect services now being available at GPX Mumbai. Existing users of Google Cloud services in India will benefit from Dedicated Interconnect being available at GPX Mumbai, so they can easily transfer large amounts of data between networks cost effectively."About GPX: Incorporated in August 2002, GPX develops and operates next generation, private, carrier-neutral data centers in emerging, but fast-growing commercial markets in the African and South Asia markets. GPX's data centers are thriving carrier-neutral internet ecosystems, and home to the largest carriers, content providers, cloud service providers, and Internet companies. For more information, please visit http://www.gpxglobal.netSource: GPX India Pvt Ltd PWRPWR