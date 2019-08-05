Gr Noida: Pvt security guard held 6 yrs after killing plumber

Noida (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A former private security guard accused of killing a plumber has been arrested from Greater Noida after absconding for six years, police said on Monday. The accused was deployed for security at a private property in Sector 47 of Noida, under Sector 49 police station limits, in 2013 when the incident had taken place, it said. "Sanjay, in his late 30s, had allegedly killed plumber Noor Alam who was working in the same building following a dispute over the ownership of a mobile phone," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said. While a case of murder was registered against him, Sanjay had gone missing without a trace, prompting the Meerut Police Zone to announce a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, he said. "The district police had got a tip-off about the presence of Sanjay, a native of Mahoba, in Greater Noida on Sunday after which he was held near the Barola T-point," Krishna said. A fresh case has been registered against him at the Bisrakh police station and the accused sent to jail after the local court remanded him in judicial custody, he added. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police had on August 1 arrested a man who was on the run for 11 years after allegedly killing his wife and her paramour, officials said. PTI KIS CK