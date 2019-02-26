Grab Recognized as a Top Innovative Company in the World

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, February 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Southeast Asia's Leading Super app Grab, with close to 200 employees in Bangalore, has taken the 2nd spot among the world's 50 most innovative companies this year by Fast CompanyGrab, the leading super app in Southeast Asia with a global R&D centre in Bangalore, has been ranked as a top transportation company and second overall on Fast Company's 'Most Innovative Companies' list for 2019. The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture around the world. Grab in Bangalore currently employs almost 200 and has plans to double this workforce in the next 12-18 months. In giving Grab the No. 2 rank, Fast Company described it as a 'transactional super app' that brings together various lifestyle services that connect hundreds of millions of customers to local businesses in South East Asia.Grab's Bangalore based employees are an integral part of the company's most innovative and exciting projects across the region and play a critical role in developing the company's next generation technologies. "We are proud to be recognized as a top innovator by Fast Company. These are exciting times for Grab employees in Bangalore who are currently working on some of our most innovative and cutting-edge initiatives in the region," said Vikas Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering, Grab Financial Group. "Our teams here are focused on using state-of-the art-technologies to solve the biggest everyday challenges for millions of people across the South-east Asian region - whether its safe and affordable transport or financial inclusion and access to the cashless economy. It is a huge opportunity and responsibility, and one that we take seriously," added Agrawal.Grab set up its Bangalore R&D centre in 2017 and today employs almost 200 engineers. The company has grown its India workforce by 300% in the past year and has further plans to ramp-up its hiring in the next 12-18 months.Grab is the leading provider of ride-hailing, fintech and marketplace services in Southeast Asia, operating in 336 cities across 8 countries, supported by 7 global R&D centers located in Singapore, Beijing, Bangalore, Seattle, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur. From advancing its leadership in transportation technology, to expanding its delivery, digital payments and financial services offerings, to launching an open platform 'GrabPlatform' to support other local developers and services, Grab is providing solutions for Southeast Asians' everyday needs in one convenient app. Leading the digitization of Southeast Asia's economy, to date, Grab has served over 3 billion rides, the Grab app has been downloaded over 138 million times, and the Grab platform empowers over 9 million micro-entrepreneurs. To learn more about Grab in India visit https://grab.careers/blog/About Grab Grab is one of the most frequently used O2O mobile platforms in Southeast Asia, providing the everyday services that matter most to consumers. Commute, eat, deliver shopping - and pay with one e-wallet. Grab believes that every Southeast Asian should benefit from the digital economy, and the company provides access to safe and affordable transport, food and package delivery, mobile payments and financial services. Grab currently offers services in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia. For more information, please visit http://www.Grab.com.Source: Grab PWRPWR