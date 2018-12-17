GrabOn Partners with PhonePe to Bring Cheer this Christmas

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India (NewsVoir)GrabOn, Indias #1 coupons and deals company announces the second edition of the Christmas Carnival event, to be held from 17th to 21st December 2018. GrabOn is known for providing online shoppers with the best deals and discounts. This years Christmas Carnival campaign sees GrabOn onboard big names such as PhonePe, Wittyfeed, Events High, Helo app(ByteDance) and many more. During the five-day event, users can participate in the Christmas Carnival, play simple games and take-home prizes from top brands. A special add on for users is exclusive cashback on Gift Card purchase through PhonePe. Ankit Gaur, Director - Online Business, PhonePe said, We are happy to partner with GrabOn and offer shoppers on their platform the convenience of using PhonePe as a payment option. This partnership will allow shoppers to pay using UPI, Credit/Debit Card or Wallet for their purchases. We are also giving shoppers a special cashback adding to the Christmas festive fervour. "Most of the players in the e-commerce space in India run sale events during Dussehra and Diwali periods. Not many such campaigns can be witnessed during the period leading up to Christmas. Even though the majority of the tier-I, as well as tier-II and III cities, celebrate Christmas (and New Year) with vigour, there seems to be no well-defined campaign providing shoppers with great offers and discounts. We aim to remedy this through our Christmas Carnival event," says Ashok Reddy, Founder and CEO, GrabOn. Through the exciting yet simple games, GrabOn hopes to engage consumers while helping them save more on their festive shopping and bring in festive cheer to the audiences. About GrabOnFounded in the year 2013, GrabOn is Indias market leader in the Coupons and Deals space. Known for their seamless user experience and innovative technology, GrabOn helps Indians save big on online shopping. Save now at www.grabon.in. Image: Christmas Carnival - GrabOn PWRPWR