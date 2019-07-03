GrabOn Sees a Spurt in Customer Engagement through Kaizala

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India (NewsVoir)As the coupons and deals market leaders, GrabOn receives close to 25 million page views per month from 40 million subscribers and counting. With the foray into the Gift Cards segment, GrabOn has increased the plethora of product offering for the consumers. Living up to the brand slogan of Saving on Everything, GrabOn provides the users a chance to avail exclusive discounts on branded gift cards available on the platform. The Hyderabad based bootstrapped startup is renowned for organic growth hacks and strategic partnerships across several verticals onboarding top players like NPCI, Jet Airways, PayPal, PhonePe, IndusInd, Xiaomi, and Truecaller. These alliances have proved integral in providing users with unique and exclusive deals and discounts. With over a hundred thousand visitors browsing for coupons, offers, and gift cards daily, there are tons of issues raised, and feedback provided. Timely resolution of queries and feedback analysis is intrinsic to maintaining GrabOns signature customer satisfaction and seamless experience. The need of the hour was having a platform where the company could directly engage with the user, collect feedback, resolve issues, and announce the latest updates. Kaizala from Microsoft offered a single platform which could accomplish all of these tasks and more. The coupons company has recently adopted Kaizala as a communication channel to reach out to the users. The apps inbuilt functionality let GrabOn set up a public group, add subscribers, and engage with them directly. Since adoption in the last two months, the GrabOn public group has seen a steady month-on-month growth of 30%. More and more people are joining the savings community to stay updated with the latest and hottest offers. The Kaizala app has proven its worth as a customer engagement tool by increasing on-the-group activity and reducing queries via mail and phone calls. The issues raised via emails have dropped by 37.5% while redemption related phone call queries have gone done by 33%. Due to easier collation and analysis of customer feedback, the resolution turnaround time has gone down from 12-24 hours to 6-12 hours. GrabOn reports that the offers announced on the public group have 70-80% higher reach compared to other channels. The promotions not only reach a broader audience base but are also quick and inexpensive. The push notification provided by Kaizala also aids in increasing the reach of each post. GrabOn is further looking to bolster the user relationship by implementing Kaizalas newly launched feature- Customer Engagement solution. Made for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs), the Customer Engagement solution will assist users in rating the business, sending business inquiries, access brochures, and contact the service provider. Businesses like GrabOn can benefit from the real-time customer feedback and insights to make improvements into their service/product line. Upon successful and timely resolution of queries, companies can expect newer acquisitions owing to the referrals from satisfied users. Kaizalas ease of set up and actionable features has helped GrabOn better communicate with the users and maintain pleasant customer relations. Image: GrabOn utilizes public group on Kaizala to engage with customers PWRPWR